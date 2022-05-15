Front of building.

Falkirk property: Outstanding 2-bedroom flat, refurbished to a high standard and in ideal town centre location

An immaculate first floor apartment, stylish and in beautiful condition, situated in a popular and vibrant location within Falkirk town centre.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 15th May 2022, 4:00 pm

Entered through a clean and well-kept communal stairwell, the flat has a real sense of grandeur with high ceilings throughout and bright and airy rooms.

The accommodation comprises a hallway, lounge with large window, kitchen, double bedroom with clean and sleek en-suite shower room, second double bedroom with floor to ceiling fitted mirror wardrobes, and a modern bathroom, as well as a very large storage cupboard off the hallway.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £114,995, more details can be found HERE.

