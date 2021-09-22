Falkirk property: Magnificent 4-bedroom semi-detached Victorian villa in one of the town's most desirable areas

Located in one of the most sought after areas of Falkirk minutes from the town centre, the property has been tastefully decorated and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule with original tiling, hallway with wooden panelling and skylight, bright and spacious lounge with bay window, formal dining room, versatile family room, fully equipped kitchen, and a handy toilet/utility room.

A split level staircase with beautiful ornate balustrading leads to the middle floor which features a chic, extended family bathroom with large walk-in shower, and a double bedroom (currently being used as an office), and then on to the upper floor with two double bedrooms and a single bedroom.

Externally, to the front is a well kept garden, and to the rear is a sizeable fully enclosed garden laid mainly to lawn with a decking area to the back.

On the market with Gillespie Property for offers over £329,500, more details can be found HERE.

