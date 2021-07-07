Falkirk property: Luxury detached 5-bedroom villa with enchanting gardens in town's most prestigious location

A large outer entrance vestibule with WC off leads to the reception hallway on the ground floor which comprises impressive sitting room with large bay window, separate lounge, and bright dining-sized kitchen with access to a large store at the rear of the garage.

Stairs from the hall lead to the lower garden level with three bedrooms, a wonderfully stylish high roofed conservatory with garden access, a remarkably large family bathroom, and a cleverly designed utility room. The master bedroom has a wide bay window and a large en-suite shower room, and both bedrooms one and two enjoy separate access to the conservatory.

On the upper level there are two further flexible double sized bedrooms, one with fitted robes and en-suite shower room.

Externally, a block paved front driveway provides off-road parking and access to the integral garage, while the sunny, south facing, landscaped rear gardens afford tremendous privacy and incorporate lawn, deck, ornamental pond, paved patio, fruit trees and shrubs.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £355,000, more details can be found HERE.

