Falkirk property: Luxury 4-bedroom detached house, beautifully upgraded with garage conversion and dazzling interiors

The property is in true walk-in condition and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, contemporary lounge, stylish and spacious kitchen with breakfast bar, sitting area and double French doors to the rear garden, utility room, WC, and a fabulous converted garage space which could be used as a formal dining room, home office or playroom.

The upper level features a master bedroom with stunning en-suite shower room, three well-proportioned bedrooms, two with fitted storage, and a family bathroom upgraded to include contemporary vanity furniture with glass wash basin, chrome towel warmer and sleek white suite.

Externally, a driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while the well maintained and upgraded rear garden has been landscaped to provide year round low maintenance and includes a garden shed and decking areas with gazebo.

On the market with NEST Estate Agents for offers over £265,000, more details can be found HERE.

