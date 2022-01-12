Front of building.

Falkirk property: Luxury 2-bedroom first floor flat has quirky design and balcony with striking views

Situated in the always popular Kinnaird Village area of Larbert, this stunning and beautifully presented apartment has tasteful décor with high-spec fixtures and fittings throughout.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 3:17 pm

The modern flat has bags of character and exceptional individual design, including having all windows and French doors in the open plan living area facing the striking view over Tryst Golf Course.

The accommodation is entered via a security controlled door entry system and a flight of stairs, and comprises hall with fantastic storage and cloakroom, amazing open plan lounge and contemporary kitchen, master bedroom with double wardrobe and lovely en-suite shower room, similar sized second bedroom again with fitted wardrobe, and a modern three-piece bathroom.

Externally, French doors from the lounge lead to a decked balcony, while there is allocated resident parking to the rear, well-maintained communal grounds, and separate bin storage.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £145,000, more details can be found HERE.

Hall.

Lounge.

Lounge with French doors to balcony.

Kitchen.

