Falkirk property: Lovely 3-bedroom semi-detached villa with fabulous landscaped rear garden and open views

The property is set within a popular residential estate in Carronshore on the banks of the River Carron, and is well presented throughout.

Set over two levels, the ground floor comprises entrance hallway, WC, large lounge, and a beautiful modern fitted kitchen with patio doors to the garden, while the upper level features two double bedrooms with fitted storage, single bedroom with storage cupboard, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a driveway to the side provides off-street parking, while the fantastic rear garden includes a large lawn, patio area, timber shed, and a decked area with views across the river.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £170,000, more details can be found HERE.

