Falkirk property: Lovely 2-bedroom maisonette in ideal central location but with woodland outlook

It also enjoys a woodland outlook yet has a convenient location close to Falkirk town centre.

Set over two levels, a secure entrance system give access to a spacious hallway with two large storage cupboards and leads to a good sized lounge with large window, modern fitted kitchen, and a family bathroom, while the upper floor features two bedrooms, one with a contemporary en-suite shower room, and plenty of storage.

Other points of note include residents parking, gas central heating, double glazing, and new carpets throughout.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £124,000, more details can be found HERE.

