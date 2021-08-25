Front of building.

Falkirk property: Lovely 2-bedroom maisonette in ideal central location but with woodland outlook

This spacious and very well presented apartment boasts ample storage, generous rooms and has been tastefully decorated and well maintained.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 25th August 2021, 3:30 pm

It also enjoys a woodland outlook yet has a convenient location close to Falkirk town centre.

Set over two levels, a secure entrance system give access to a spacious hallway with two large storage cupboards and leads to a good sized lounge with large window, modern fitted kitchen, and a family bathroom, while the upper floor features two bedrooms, one with a contemporary en-suite shower room, and plenty of storage.

Other points of note include residents parking, gas central heating, double glazing, and new carpets throughout.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £124,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. James Short Park, Falkirk

Lounge.

2. James Short Park, Falkirk

Lounge.

3. James Short Park, Falkirk

Lounge.

4. James Short Park, Falkirk

Kitchen.

