Falkirk property: Light and spacious four-bed house offers ideal family home

Its flexible accommodation is set over two levels, including a large formal lounge, conservatory, kitchen, utility room, dining room/family room and four well-proportioned bedrooms.

The spacious formal lounge at the rear of the property flows through to a bright conservatory with doors opening to the garden. A further public room to the front could provide a dining room or second family room.

Upstairs, three of the four bedrooms benefit from fitted wardrobes. The master bedroom has an ensuite with shower, wc and basin.

The family bathroom features a freestanding roll top bath.

The property is complemented by private gardens over split levels incorporating patio, decking, artificial grass, stones and raised planted beds.

The Monoblock driveway has room for several vehicles and there is an integral double garage with electric operated garage doors.

The property is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for a fixed price of £385,000. Find out more here.

1 . Centurion Way, Camelon A family room to the front of the property. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales