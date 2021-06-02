Falkirk property: Just minutes from the town centre, this impressive traditional 3-bedroom semi has a lovely secluded rear garden
A beautifully presented semi-detached villa in a quiet residential street with large conservatory and spacious family bathroom.
Wednesday, 2nd June 2021, 3:42 pm
Set over two levels, on the ground floor the property comprises entrance hall, lounge, dining room, impressive kitchen with island unit, and the lovely conservatory, while the first floor offers three well proportioned bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a modern family bathroom.
Externally, there is ample on-street parking to the front, while the outstanding rear garden offers excellent privacy and has lawn, bedding plants and patio area.
On the market with Homes For You for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.
Page 1 of 5