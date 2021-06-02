Falkirk property: Just minutes from the town centre, this impressive traditional 3-bedroom semi has a lovely secluded rear garden

Set over two levels, on the ground floor the property comprises entrance hall, lounge, dining room, impressive kitchen with island unit, and the lovely conservatory, while the first floor offers three well proportioned bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, there is ample on-street parking to the front, while the outstanding rear garden offers excellent privacy and has lawn, bedding plants and patio area.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Watson Street, Falkirk Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. Watson Street, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Watson Street, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Watson Street, Falkirk Dining room. Photo: n/a Buy photo