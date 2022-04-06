Falkirk property: Impressive split level architecturally-designed 4-bedroom detached house with magnificent garden grounds

Located in a prime residential area of Larbert, this is a true one-off property with considerable living space and on the entry level first floor comprises entrance vestibule, welcoming reception hall, fully fitted kitchen/diner, cosy family room/office/fifth bedroom, cloakroom, WC, utility room, and the undoubted highlight, a stunning open plan lounge/dining room separated by a focal point fireplace and with a full length balcony with wonderful panoramic views over the rear garden and beyond.

A staircase in the hall takes you down to the ground floor which features four double bedrooms, all with sliding patio doors onto the terrace, while the master has an en-suite and walk-in wardrobe, and a family bathroom with separate shower.

Externally, to the front is a driveway leading to a double integral garage along with an area laid to lawn and mature plants, while to the rear are substantial, beautifully manicured garden grounds and a large terrace area perfect for entertaining.

On the market with Gillespie Property for offers over £374,495, more details can be found HERE.

1. Falkirk Road, Larbert Aerial view. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Falkirk Road, Larbert Front of property. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Falkirk Road, Larbert Reception hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Falkirk Road, Larbert Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales