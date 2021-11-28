Falkirk property: Impressive, professionally extended and upgraded 3-bedroom bungalow with beautiful landscaped gardens

Within the past few years, the property has undergone an exhaustive programme of modernisation and upgrading, including an architect designed rear extension, re-roofing, re-wiring, re-plumbing and external re-rendering, to create a particularly flexible and attractive single storey home.

The accommodation comprises entrance vestibule with original stained leaded window, reception hallway, large sitting room with French doors to the rear garden, stunning kitchen/dining room again with French doors access to the garden, master bedroom with fitted robes, generously sized en-suite shower room and French doors to the rear deck, further two large double bedrooms, utility room/home office which could be converted to form a fourth bedroom, exceptionally large family bathroom with separate bath and walk-in shower, rear entrance hall with cloakroom and WC, and a floored attic with potential for development.

Externally, there is a paved driveway to the front, while the professionally landscaped rear garden affords exceptional privacy incorporating lawns, wide selection of shrubs, expansive, easily maintained composite deck, timber garden shed, greenhouse, and playhouse.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £415,000, more details on this outstanding property can be found HERE.

1. Gartcows Gardens, Falkirk Reception hallway. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Gartcows Gardens, Falkirk Sitting room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Gartcows Gardens, Falkirk Sitting room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Gartcows Gardens, Falkirk Focal point of the sitting room is a wood burning stove. Photo: n/a Photo Sales