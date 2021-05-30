Falkirk property: Impressive modernised 4-bedroom detached house with large garden in quiet cul-de-sac
This outstanding villa with detached double garage is situated within a small private cul-de-sac in the popular Inches development in Larbert.
The property has been modernised extensively within the last five years, including the kitchen and all bathrooms, and on the ground floor comprises entrance hall, lounge, family room, dining room/fifth bedroom, stunning dining kitchen, utility room, and WC.
The first floor offers a modern family bathroom and four well proportioned bedrooms, with the master benefiting from a stunning en-suite bathroom with separate double shower.
Externally, the front is mainly laid to lawn with a mono block drive leading to the detached double garage, while the enclosed and private south facing rear garden offers a feature patio area.
Offers over £359,995.