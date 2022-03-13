Falkirk property: Impressive extended 4/5-bedroom detached traditional cottage with beautiful period features and stunning modern upgrades

In truly walk-in condition, the accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, spacious entrance hallway, excellent sized lounge, sitting room/bedroom five, bedroom four/family room, spacious dining room, stunning modern dining kitchen with all appliances, utility room, and a refurbished WC, while the first floor consists of three spacious double bedrooms, large walk-in dresser area, and a stunning large modern family bathroom.

Externally, there is a low maintenance front garden and a large mono block driveway to the side providing off-street parking and access to a double detached garage, while the mature, fully enclosed rear garden includes a timber shed and greenhouse.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £305,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Glasgow Road, Denny Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Glasgow Road, Denny Entrance hall and staircase. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Glasgow Road, Denny Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Glasgow Road, Denny Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales