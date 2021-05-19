Falkirk property: Impressive 6-bedroom detached house in outstanding condition in quiet cul-de-sac location
This immaculately presented and spacious family home is nestled away on an enviable south west facing plot with private road and open outlooks in the heart of the Kinnaird area of Larbert.
The property is in true show-home condition and on the ground floor comprises welcoming entrance hallway, formal lounge, stunning open plan living space with versatile dining/family area and modern kitchen, utility room, and WC.
The upper floor features a master bedroom with dressing room and spacious en-suite bathroom, another five well proportioned bedrooms, two of which have a Jack & Jill en-suite shower room, and a spacious family bathroom.
Externally, a driveway to the front leads to the double garage and the south west facing rear garden is fully enclosed, mainly laid to lawn and has a feature patio area.
On the market with Homes For You for offers over £385,000, more details can be found HERE.