Falkirk property: Impressive 6-bedroom detached house in outstanding condition in quiet cul-de-sac location

The property is in true show-home condition and on the ground floor comprises welcoming entrance hallway, formal lounge, stunning open plan living space with versatile dining/family area and modern kitchen, utility room, and WC.

The upper floor features a master bedroom with dressing room and spacious en-suite bathroom, another five well proportioned bedrooms, two of which have a Jack & Jill en-suite shower room, and a spacious family bathroom.

Externally, a driveway to the front leads to the double garage and the south west facing rear garden is fully enclosed, mainly laid to lawn and has a feature patio area.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £385,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Rowling Crescent, Larbert Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. Rowling Crescent, Larbert Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Rowling Crescent, Larbert Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Rowling Crescent, Larbert Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo