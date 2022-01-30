Falkirk property: Impressive 4-bedroom chalet style detached house offers contemporary and stylish living

The well-maintained property is formed over two levels, with the ground floor comprising spacious hallway with high ceilings, generous sized cupboard/cloakroom, open plan lounge and separate dining area, kitchen with appliances, two bedrooms, and a fully refurbished family bathroom, while the upper level features a large landing which could be utilised in several ways, and a further two large bedrooms, one with three wardrobes.
Externally, a mono block driveway to the front leads to a single garage, while the fabulous private rear garden, surrounded with mature trees and flowers, has been carefully landscaped to incorporate a lawn, patio, slabbed path to the garage, and a greenhouse.
On the market with Homes For You for offers over £219,995, more details can be found HERE.