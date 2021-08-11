Falkirk property: Immaculate individually built 5-bedroom luxury detached family villa in quiet village setting

The bright and airy accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, entrance vestibule, reception hallway, sizeable bay windowed lounge, office, dining room with patio doors to the rear garden, luxury fitted dining kitchen, utility room, double sized bedroom, and generous downstairs bathroom complete with sauna.

The upper level features four generously proportioned double bedrooms, master with en-suite and walk-in robes, a lovely Jack & Jill en-suite shared between bedrooms two and three, and a luxury four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, a mono bloc driveway to the front provides off-street parking for several vehicles and leads to the double garage, while the substantial child friendly rear gardens are fully enclosed and predominantly laid to lawn with well stocked flower beds and large timber decking.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £290,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Marshall Drive, California Hallway. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. Marshall Drive, California Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Marshall Drive, California Office. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Marshall Drive, California Kitchen. Photo: n/a Buy photo