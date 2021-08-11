Front of property.

Falkirk property: Immaculate individually built 5-bedroom luxury detached family villa in quiet village setting

This delightful and beautifully presented house offers flexible and generous accommodation over two levels and is located within an exclusive development in the village of California, just south of Falkirk.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 11th August 2021, 3:17 pm

The bright and airy accommodation comprises, on the ground floor, entrance vestibule, reception hallway, sizeable bay windowed lounge, office, dining room with patio doors to the rear garden, luxury fitted dining kitchen, utility room, double sized bedroom, and generous downstairs bathroom complete with sauna.

The upper level features four generously proportioned double bedrooms, master with en-suite and walk-in robes, a lovely Jack & Jill en-suite shared between bedrooms two and three, and a luxury four-piece family bathroom.

Externally, a mono bloc driveway to the front provides off-street parking for several vehicles and leads to the double garage, while the substantial child friendly rear gardens are fully enclosed and predominantly laid to lawn with well stocked flower beds and large timber decking.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £290,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Marshall Drive, California

Hallway.

Photo: n/a

Buy photo

2. Marshall Drive, California

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Buy photo

3. Marshall Drive, California

Office.

Photo: n/a

Buy photo

4. Marshall Drive, California

Kitchen.

Photo: n/a

Buy photo
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 5