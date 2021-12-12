Falkirk property: Immaculate 4-bedroom detached house with fantastic landscaped garden in quiet village setting

Beautifully presented, the accommodation is set over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises reception hall, WC, bright and spacious lounge with feature bay window, lovely open plan kitchen/dining room with patio doors to the rear garden, and a handy utility room with access to the integral garage.
The upper level features a master bedroom with en-suite shower room and Juliette balcony, a further three good sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom with separate shower cubicle.
Externally, a large driveway to the front provides ample parking space and leads to the garage, while the magnificent landscaped and maintenance free rear garden is a fantastic area all the family can enjoy with lawn, areas of decking, and a superb garden cabin which is currently set up as a bar.
On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £254,995, more details can be found HERE.