Falkirk property: Immaculate 4-bedroom detached house with delightful interiors and lovely large garden

Set on a generous plot, the flexible accommodation is formed over two levels, with the ground floor comprising entrance porch, hallway, front facing lounge, separate dining room, dining kitchen, utility room, and downstairs WC, while the upper level features four double bedrooms, two with en-suite shower rooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, to the front there is an area of lawn and a driveway leading to an integral garage, while the good sized westerly facing rear garden includes a large summer house.

On the market with Taylor William for offers over £299,995, more details can be found HERE.

