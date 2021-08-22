Falkirk property: Immaculate 4-bedroom detached bungalow with stunning gardens in peaceful village location

The property has been upgraded and maintained to a very high standard throughout and comprises entrance porch, large hall, spacious lounge, formal dining room, immaculate dining kitchen with bespoke cabinetry, handy utility room, generously proportioned master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and modern en-suite, two more sizeable double bedrooms with fitted wardrobes, fourth double bedroom currently set up as a study/family room with doors to the rear patio area, and a beautifully designed family bathroom with luxurious 4-piece suite.

Externally, the front of the property has a stone-chipped driveway with parking for multiple cars, double garage, and a large manicured lawn with mature shrubs.

A particular feature are the fantastic wraparound gardens which are mainly laid to lawn with flagstone patio, fringed by a selection of established trees and shrubs, and there is an open outlook to neighbouring woodland.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £325,000, more details can be found HERE.

