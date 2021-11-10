Falkirk property: High-spec and stylish 5-bedroom detached family home with spectacular designed garden

The design and style of this property is impeccable and on the ground floor comprises large entrance hallway, bright and airy front facing lounge, striking restroom, magnificent open plan kitchen-diner, handy utility room, and internal access to the double garage.

The upper level features a gallery landing which leads to five good size bedrooms all exquisitely decorated. The master bedroom has a stunning walk-in wardrobe and lovely en-suite, bedrooms two and three have access to a jack and jill bathroom, and the family bathroom is of a generous size.

Externally, to the front, a monoblock driveway provides ample space for parking, while the beautifully crafted rear garden is a joy to behold. Red balau Indonesia hardwood decking with LED decking lights follows a boardwalk path through Astro grass either side to a feature pergola with a high-spec six seater hot tub with lounger to the side and double sided glass front garden stove and chimney, while one particular feature which stands out in this tranquil garden is the exquisite five foot water fountain.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £460,000, more details can be found HERE.

