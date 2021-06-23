Falkirk property: 'Hidden gem' 5-bedroom detached villa on sizeable plot with gorgeous landscaped gardens

Expertly upgraded to include a wealth of features throughout, the property offers bright and airy interior accommodation and fabulous outdoor space in a peaceful location.

The property comprises vestibule, hallway, lounge, conservatory with patio doors to the rear garden, kitchen/dining room, utility room, sitting room with doors to the garden, modern shower room, stylish master bedroom with immaculate en-suite, four well-presented bedrooms, two off the dining room and two off the sitting room, and a luxurious newly installed family bathroom.

Externally, to the front a monoblocked driveway and double garage provides excellent off-street parking, while the incredible landscaped rear gardens offer extensive outdoor space, including a large raised patio with balustrade, sizeable lawn section leading down to a further expansive manicured lawn brimming with an array of established fruit trees.

On the market with Purplebricks for offers over £308,000, more details can be found HERE.

