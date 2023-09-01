Falkirk property: Four-bedroom converted farmhouse in semi-rural setting

A converted sandstone farm building located in a beautiful semi-rural area within a small development of similar calibre houses is now on the market.

This stunning property is nestled amongst other converted farm buildings and new build properties in a picturesque setting with the Myrehead Windmill, an ancient monument sitting as a focal point.

This spacious property dates back over 300 years and has been comprehensively refurbished and extended to provide flexible living space with character. The house enjoys rural countryside views and has a vast garden area with parking for many vehicles.

The flexible accommodation has a lounge, diner, family room kitchen, utility, downstairs wc, bedroom/reception room, three further bedrooms, master with ensuite and dressing area and a family bathroom. The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a large patio for outdoor dining.

Myrehead Farmhouse, near Linlithgow, is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers in the region on £589,999. For more information click here.

1 . Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow The aerial view shows its rural setting. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales

2 . Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow The formal sitting room Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales

3 . Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow The spacious lounge dining area Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales

4 . Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow An ideal family space. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents Photo Sales