The property is in a semi-rural location close to Linlithgow, Whitecross and Muiravonside. (Pics: Atrium Estate Agents)
Falkirk property: Four-bedroom converted farmhouse in semi-rural setting

A converted sandstone farm building located in a beautiful semi-rural area within a small development of similar calibre houses is now on the market.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Sep 2023, 18:17 BST
Updated 1st Sep 2023, 18:36 BST

This stunning property is nestled amongst other converted farm buildings and new build properties in a picturesque setting with the Myrehead Windmill, an ancient monument sitting as a focal point.

This spacious property dates back over 300 years and has been comprehensively refurbished and extended to provide flexible living space with character. The house enjoys rural countryside views and has a vast garden area with parking for many vehicles.

The flexible accommodation has a lounge, diner, family room kitchen, utility, downstairs wc, bedroom/reception room, three further bedrooms, master with ensuite and dressing area and a family bathroom. The garden is mainly laid to lawn with a large patio for outdoor dining.

Myrehead Farmhouse, near Linlithgow, is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers in the region on £589,999. For more information click here.

Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow

The aerial view shows its rural setting.

Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow

The formal sitting room

Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow

The spacious lounge dining area

Myrehead Farmhouse, Linlithgow

An ideal family space.

