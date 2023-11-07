Falkirk Property: Five-bedroom villa offers ideal family home in the heart of Polmont

This period style property, built circa 1890, boasts five bedrooms with incredible living space in Polmont.

The detached stone-built villa has been upgraded internally and externally blending modern fixtures and fittings with retaining traditional ornate features.

Located just off Main Street the property has an extensive driveway wrapping around to the rear of the property and its enclosed gardens.

Clisham House boasts a large living room; dining room; generous kitchen; a separate ‘snug’/additional living room with upstairs bedroom and w/c; a downstairs w/c; four further bedrooms, including one downstairs, and a family bathroom.

It all has a detached single garage.

To the front of the property the extensive garden is mainly lawn, while to the rear there is a south-facing well-maintained garden incorporating patio and mature planting, decking area and a children’s play area. There are dining areas to both the front and rear of the property.

Clisham House is currently on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £489,500. For more details click here.

