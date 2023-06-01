Falkirk Property: Five bedroom family home in semi-rural setting

Set in a quiet street in a semi-rural location, this five-bedroom link detached villa is an ideal family home.

The property is located in an exclusive development of only ten houses and is close to local amenities,schools and transport links.

It offers bright flexible accommodation over three levels including five well-proportioned bedrooms with three ensuites. The fifth bedroom is on the top floor with fantastic views of the surrounding area and its own bathroom. Downstairs on the ground floor there is three reception rooms, kitchen, utility room and a downstairs wc. There is also a family bathroom on the first floor.

The villa, which has a substantial rear garden and garage, has been finished to a very high standard and has been well maintained. The property offers phenomenal living space throughout.

The family home is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £399,999. For more information click here.

1 . Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead The formal lounge is to the front of the property.

2 . Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead The kitchen has open access to the garden room and the lounge.

3 . Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead The kitchen with island unit.

4 . Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead One of the versatile reception rooms off the kitchen.