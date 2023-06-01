News you can trust since 1845
This property in Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents.

Falkirk Property: Five bedroom family home in semi-rural setting

Set in a quiet street in a semi-rural location, this five-bedroom link detached villa is an ideal family home.
By Fiona Dobie
Published 1st Jun 2023, 16:21 BST
Updated 1st Jun 2023, 16:21 BST

The property is located in an exclusive development of only ten houses and is close to local amenities,schools and transport links.

It offers bright flexible accommodation over three levels including five well-proportioned bedrooms with three ensuites. The fifth bedroom is on the top floor with fantastic views of the surrounding area and its own bathroom. Downstairs on the ground floor there is three reception rooms, kitchen, utility room and a downstairs wc. There is also a family bathroom on the first floor.

The villa, which has a substantial rear garden and garage, has been finished to a very high standard and has been well maintained. The property offers phenomenal living space throughout.

The family home is on the market with Atrium Estate Agents for offers over £399,999. For more information click here.

The formal lounge is to the front of the property.

1. Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead

The formal lounge is to the front of the property. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

The kitchen has open access to the garden room and the lounge.

2. Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead

The kitchen has open access to the garden room and the lounge. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

The kitchen with island unit.

3. Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead

The kitchen with island unit. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

One of the versatile reception rooms off the kitchen.

4. Hillcrest Square, Reddingmuirhead

One of the versatile reception rooms off the kitchen. Photo: Atrium Estate Agents

