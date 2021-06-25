Falkirk property: Fantastic sized 3-bedroom detached house with large garden is ideal family home

On the ground floor, this delightful home comprises entrance hallway, lounge with feature fireplace, dining room, spacious conservatory, modern kitchen, utility room providing rear door access, and a WC, while the upper level features three good-sized double bedrooms, master with en-suite, and an absolutely stunning luxury family bathroom with feature stand alone bath.

Externally, the property enjoys an easy to maintain front garden with monoblock driveway leading to the garage, and a lovely large landscaped rear garden, fully enclosed and with areas for the whole family to enjoy.

On the market with Home For You for offers over £227,000.

