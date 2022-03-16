Falkirk property: Fantastic 5-bedroom modern detached villa, tastefully decorated and in prime condition

The property has been tastefully decorated throughout in neutral colours and provides flexible accommodation over two levels, with the ground floor comprising spacious hallway, lounge with lovely bay window and feature wall covering, superb kitchen/family room with space for dining table/chairs, utility room, play room/bedroom five, and a downstairs WC.

The upper level features a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, a further three well proportioned bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, a neat Monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while the large landscaped rear garden features a lawn, two decking areas, and a patio.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £334,000, more details can be found HERE.

