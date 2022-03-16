Front of property.

Falkirk property: Fantastic 5-bedroom modern detached villa, tastefully decorated and in prime condition

Built less than three years ago, this lovely family home is in immaculate condition and sits in the highly sought-after Callendar Rise Estate in the village of Redding.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 16th March 2022, 3:11 pm

The property has been tastefully decorated throughout in neutral colours and provides flexible accommodation over two levels, with the ground floor comprising spacious hallway, lounge with lovely bay window and feature wall covering, superb kitchen/family room with space for dining table/chairs, utility room, play room/bedroom five, and a downstairs WC.

The upper level features a master bedroom with fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, a further three well proportioned bedrooms, two with fitted wardrobes, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, a neat Monoblock driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while the large landscaped rear garden features a lawn, two decking areas, and a patio.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £334,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Grant Drive, Redding

Entrance hall.

2. Grant Drive, Redding

Lounge.

3. Grant Drive, Redding

Lounge.

4. Grant Drive, Redding

Kitchen / family room.

Falkirk
