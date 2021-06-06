Falkirk property: Fantastic 5-bedroom detached house with amazing space inside and out

Set over two levels, the house is in superb condition and on the ground floor comprises vestibule, reception hallway with feature flooring, bright and spacious living room, dining room, ultra modern designer kitchen, large conservatory, three downstairs bedrooms, one of which has been converted into a bar/games area, and a shower room.

Upstairs, the master bedroom is a joy with dressing room and large en-suite bathroom, bedroom two is a generous size, and the main family bathroom has a feature bath and separate shower cubicle.

Externally, the left hand side driveway is gated for more security, while a further driveway to the right provides parking for numerous vehicles. The garage extends to eight metres in length with large storage/workshop area to the side and rear. The mature gardens are large and well maintained and include a greenhouse, summer house and decking area.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £269,995, more details can be found HERE.

