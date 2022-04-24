Falkirk property: Fantastic 3-bedroom end terraced villa with beautiful interiors, large garden space and car port

This lovely property provides flexible accommodation over two levels and on the ground floor comprises welcoming entrance hallway with handy storage cupboard, front facing lounge, dining room with French doors to an enclosed decked area, modern kitchen, and a conservatory, while the upper level features three well-proportioned bedrooms, all with fitted storage cupboards, and a contemporary family bathroom.

Externally, the front and side gardens are mainly laid to lawn, with enclosed decking to the side, while the rear garden is fully enclosed with patio, planting area, and a shed. There is also a car port and space behind for a further vehicle to park.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £129,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Craigburn Court, Falkirk Front of property. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Craigburn Court, Falkirk Hall and staircase. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Craigburn Court, Falkirk The lounge has a floor to ceiling window, laminate flooring, and wood burner. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Craigburn Court, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales