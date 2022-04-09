Falkirk property: Fabulous 3-bedroom semi-detached house on a large corner plot with landscaped gardens and beautiful interiors

The house is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises spacious reception hall, bright and airy lounge and open plan dining room with dual aspect windows, modern dining kitchen with flexible living space, and a large double bedroom with en-suite shower room.

The upper level features a further two double bedrooms, one with feature fireplace, and a stunning fully tiled family bathroom.

Externally, a driveway to the front offers off-street parking and the large landscaped gardens are mainly grass, while the rear garden features a paved patio area and a large outbuilding, currently used as a gym.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £349,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. South Broomage Avenue, Larbert Front door. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. South Broomage Avenue, Larbert Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. South Broomage Avenue, Larbert Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. South Broomage Avenue, Larbert Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales