Front of property.

Falkirk property: Fabulous 3-bedroom semi-detached house on a large corner plot with landscaped gardens and beautiful interiors

Located in one of the most desirable areas of Larbert, this fabulous period property is a family home full of character and a great blend of the traditional and modern.

By Gordon Holmes
Saturday, 9th April 2022, 5:00 pm

The house is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises spacious reception hall, bright and airy lounge and open plan dining room with dual aspect windows, modern dining kitchen with flexible living space, and a large double bedroom with en-suite shower room.

The upper level features a further two double bedrooms, one with feature fireplace, and a stunning fully tiled family bathroom.

Externally, a driveway to the front offers off-street parking and the large landscaped gardens are mainly grass, while the rear garden features a paved patio area and a large outbuilding, currently used as a gym.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £349,995, more details can be found HERE.

South Broomage Avenue, Larbert

Front door.

South Broomage Avenue, Larbert

Entrance hall.

South Broomage Avenue, Larbert

Lounge.

South Broomage Avenue, Larbert

Lounge.

