Falkirk property: Fabulous 3-bedroom detached family home with dazzling interiors close to town centre

The generous, flexible accommodation is set over two levels, with the ground floor comprising vestibule, reception hall, splendid formal lounge, family room/home office/fourth bedroom, beautiful conservatory, glorious dual aspect kitchen/dining room which is the heart of the home, and a modern shower room.

A mid-level landing leads to the family bathroom with contemporary suite, while the upper level features two well proportioned and spacious bedrooms, each with mirror sliding wardrobes, and a small single bedroom perfect for a home office or nursery.

Externally, to the front a private gated driveway provides off-street parking and leads to a detached double garage/workshop, while the extensive grounds to the rear are superbly landscaped and offer a lawn bordered with an array of mature shrubs, bushes and trees, decking area with well-stocked raised beds, and two patio areas.

On the market with Nest Estate Agents for offers over £374,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Moncks Road, Falkirk Hall. Photo: NEST Photo Sales

2. Moncks Road, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: NEST Photo Sales

3. Moncks Road, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: NEST Photo Sales

4. Moncks Road, Falkirk Family room / office / bedroom 4. Photo: NEST Photo Sales