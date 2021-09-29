Front of property.

Falkirk property: Fabulous 3-bedroom detached family home with dazzling interiors close to town centre

Occupying a substantial plot on a desirable residential street in the heart of town, this stunning detached villa is characterised by vast proportions and a considerable sized rear garden.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 29th September 2021, 4:05 pm

The generous, flexible accommodation is set over two levels, with the ground floor comprising vestibule, reception hall, splendid formal lounge, family room/home office/fourth bedroom, beautiful conservatory, glorious dual aspect kitchen/dining room which is the heart of the home, and a modern shower room.

A mid-level landing leads to the family bathroom with contemporary suite, while the upper level features two well proportioned and spacious bedrooms, each with mirror sliding wardrobes, and a small single bedroom perfect for a home office or nursery.

Externally, to the front a private gated driveway provides off-street parking and leads to a detached double garage/workshop, while the extensive grounds to the rear are superbly landscaped and offer a lawn bordered with an array of mature shrubs, bushes and trees, decking area with well-stocked raised beds, and two patio areas.

On the market with Nest Estate Agents for offers over £374,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Moncks Road, Falkirk

Hall.

Photo: NEST

Photo Sales

2. Moncks Road, Falkirk

Lounge.

Photo: NEST

Photo Sales

3. Moncks Road, Falkirk

Lounge.

Photo: NEST

Photo Sales

4. Moncks Road, Falkirk

Family room / office / bedroom 4.

Photo: NEST

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 7