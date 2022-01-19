Front of property.

Falkirk property: Exquisite 3-bedroom detached villa in quiet cul-de-sac with stunning design inside and out

Beautifully-presented and well maintained, this lovely family home is located in a popular estate in Polmont.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 19th January 2022, 3:47 pm

The flexible accommodation is formed over two levels and on the ground floor comprises welcoming hallway, lounge with two-dimensional feature Bell gas fire and integrated unit with quartz top, dining room with French doors to the rear garden, kitchen with integrated appliances, and a downstairs WC, as well as a storage cupboard and access to the garage.

The upper level features three well-proportioned bedrooms, the master benefiting from fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, and the main family bathroom which includes a white three-piece suite.

Externally, to the front is a well-maintained garden and spacious driveway leading to the integral garage, while the generous fully enclosed landscaped rear garden incorporates a high quality patio and mature lawn, all surrounded by a timber fence.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £239,000, more details can be found HERE.

Please note, this property has a closing date of Friday, January 21 at 12 p.m.

1. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont

Front entrance.

2. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont

Hall and staircase.

3. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont

Lounge.

4. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont

Lounge.

