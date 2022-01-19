Falkirk property: Exquisite 3-bedroom detached villa in quiet cul-de-sac with stunning design inside and out

The flexible accommodation is formed over two levels and on the ground floor comprises welcoming hallway, lounge with two-dimensional feature Bell gas fire and integrated unit with quartz top, dining room with French doors to the rear garden, kitchen with integrated appliances, and a downstairs WC, as well as a storage cupboard and access to the garage.

The upper level features three well-proportioned bedrooms, the master benefiting from fitted wardrobes and en-suite shower room, and the main family bathroom which includes a white three-piece suite.

Externally, to the front is a well-maintained garden and spacious driveway leading to the integral garage, while the generous fully enclosed landscaped rear garden incorporates a high quality patio and mature lawn, all surrounded by a timber fence.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £239,000, more details can be found HERE.

Please note, this property has a closing date of Friday, January 21 at 12 p.m.

1. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont Front entrance. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont Hall and staircase. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Stevenson Avenue, Polmont Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales