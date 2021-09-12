Falkirk property: Exceptional individually built 6-bedroom detached villa with incredible living space in quiet hamlet setting

This beautiful bespoke family home has many stunning features and has been finished to an extremely high standard with good quality fixtures and finishes throughout.

Set over three levels, the ground floor comprises entrance hall, central dining area, generous lounge, fantastic kitchen with many modern features, utility room, office area, living room/bedroom six, two double bedrooms, contemporary family bathroom, and a WC.

The upper level features a master bedroom with dressing room and large modern en-suite bathroom, and two further bedrooms, one with en-suite shower room.

Externally, the property sits on a generous plot with a substantial front garden with monoblock driveway providing room for several vehicles, as well as a large detached double garage, an area laid to lawn, and a south facing decked section with raised planters. The garden wraps round the house and to the rear is a lovely private area with decking with glass balustrade, lawn and stoned area all surrounded by mature trees and timber fence.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £499,500, more details can be found HERE.

