Maddiston Road, Brightons.

Falkirk property: Exceptional individually built 4-bedroom detached villa with modern design and fantastic living space

Located opposite the picturesque Quarry Park in the highly desirable village of Brightons, this spacious family home is truly stunning.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 8th December 2021, 3:37 pm

Built only two years ago, the property has been finished to an extremely high standard with a sleek modern design and high-quality fixtures and fittings, and benefits from an abundance of natural light throughout the house.

Accommodation is set over two levels with the ground floor boasting a beautiful open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with stunning sleek two-tone units, integrated appliances, island unit, ample space for furniture and two French doors giving access to the rear garden. Off the kitchen is a handy utility room, while a practical WC and a fourth bedroom complete the lower level.

The first floor features a generous master bedroom with stunning en-suite shower room, a further two good sized bedrooms, and a contemporary family bathroom with free-standing bath and large shower enclosure.

Externally, to the front is an easy to maintain stoned garden and a shared driveway leading to a private parking area, while the rear has been landscaped and incorporates a substantial composite decked area, patio, and lawn.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £405,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Maddiston Road, Brightons

Front of property.

2. Maddiston Road, Brightons

Front door.

3. Maddiston Road, Brightons

Living room.

4. Maddiston Road, Brightons

Living room.

Falkirk
