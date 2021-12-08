Falkirk property: Exceptional individually built 4-bedroom detached villa with modern design and fantastic living space

Built only two years ago, the property has been finished to an extremely high standard with a sleek modern design and high-quality fixtures and fittings, and benefits from an abundance of natural light throughout the house.

Accommodation is set over two levels with the ground floor boasting a beautiful open plan lounge/kitchen/diner with stunning sleek two-tone units, integrated appliances, island unit, ample space for furniture and two French doors giving access to the rear garden. Off the kitchen is a handy utility room, while a practical WC and a fourth bedroom complete the lower level.

The first floor features a generous master bedroom with stunning en-suite shower room, a further two good sized bedrooms, and a contemporary family bathroom with free-standing bath and large shower enclosure.

Externally, to the front is an easy to maintain stoned garden and a shared driveway leading to a private parking area, while the rear has been landscaped and incorporates a substantial composite decked area, patio, and lawn.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £405,000, more details can be found HERE.

