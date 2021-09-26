Falkirk property: Exceptional 5-bedroom detached house in quiet location has an abundance of space inside and out

The property has an abundance of space and storage throughout and on the ground floor comprises a large front facing lounge diner, breakfasting kitchen, large utility room, two double bedrooms, and a shower room, while the upper level features a stunning master bedroom with feature Juliette balcony, two further double bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, there is a private driveway and wooden garage to the front, while the large enclosed rear garden offers any number of opportunities to enjoy the outdoors.

On the market with Taylor William for offers over £274,995, more details can be found HERE.

