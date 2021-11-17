Falkirk property: Exceptional 4-bedroom detached house with top quality fixtures and fittings and lovely landscaped gardens

Tastefully decorated throughout, the house is set over two levels and on the ground floor comprises an entrance vestibule, stunning and welcoming hallway with open plan dining area, handy WC, cloakroom cupboard, on-trend kitchen with rear door access to the garden, good sized lounge with French doors leading to an impressive conservatory, and finally a fourth bedroom/home office created by an extensive renovation of the former garage.

The upper level features a master bedroom with double wardrobes, trendy wall panelling and sophisticated en-suite, a further two bedrooms with fitted mirror wardrobes, and a lovely three-piece family bathroom, which is in great condition and partially tiled.

Externally, the property benefits from a low maintenance front garden with gravel driveway providing off-street parking, while the generous and well-presented rear garden includes an area of lawn, potting shed, second shed for storage, and a decked seating area which is very private and secure.

On the market with Home For You for offers over £240,000, more details can be found HERE.

