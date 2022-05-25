Front of property.

Falkirk property: Delightful 4-bedroom detached house in wonderful order throughout and located in a quiet cul-de-sac

This lovely family home is in immaculate condition and very pleasing to the eye, and is situated in a popular and sought after area in the village of Redding.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 25th May 2022, 3:00 pm

The spacious and flexible accommodation is arranged over two levels and on the ground floor comprises reception hall, living room, dining room with doors to the rear garden, converted garage currently being used as a family room, breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances, utility room, and downstairs WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with wonderful en-suite, a further three good sized bedrooms, and a lovely family bathroom.

Externally, a generous sized driveway to the front offers off-street parking and there is an area of lawn, while the large low-maintenance rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with areas of decking.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £299,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Beveridge Place, Redding

Hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Beveridge Place, Redding

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Beveridge Place, Redding

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Beveridge Place, Redding

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 8