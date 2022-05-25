Falkirk property: Delightful 4-bedroom detached house in wonderful order throughout and located in a quiet cul-de-sac

The spacious and flexible accommodation is arranged over two levels and on the ground floor comprises reception hall, living room, dining room with doors to the rear garden, converted garage currently being used as a family room, breakfast kitchen with integrated appliances, utility room, and downstairs WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with wonderful en-suite, a further three good sized bedrooms, and a lovely family bathroom.
Externally, a generous sized driveway to the front offers off-street parking and there is an area of lawn, while the large low-maintenance rear garden is mainly laid to lawn with areas of decking.
On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £299,995, more details can be found HERE.