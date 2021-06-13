Falkirk property: Charming traditional mews style 2-bedroom terraced cottage in heart of town centre

The property underwent an exhaustive programme of upgrading and modernisation a couple of years ago, and as such combines the charm of both traditional dressed sandstone with all the conveniences and ease of maintenance of modern day living.

On the lower floor, the comfortable sitting room enjoys open plan access to a dining kitchen, and there is a utility room and stylish shower room, while the upper floor features two bright bedrooms with Velux windows offering excellent natural light.

The property also enjoys the benefit of gas heating, double glazed heritage windows, and an allocated, private residents parking space.

On the market with Clyde Property for offers over £133,000, more details can be found HERE.

