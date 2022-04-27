Falkirk property: Charming traditional 3-bedroom town house with lovely private garden in a central and vibrant location

The stunning interiors benefit from excellent natural light and provide versatile accommodation formed over three levels, accessed via a well-presented communal hallway.

Entering the property through a newly installed front door, the ground floor comprises welcoming entrance hall, large lounge with stunning high ceilings and handy cloakroom cupboard, under stair multi-use breakfast bar/sideboard, and an impressive newly designed open plan kitchen diner with integral appliances and French doors to the rear garden.

The first floor features a generous sized master bedroom with fitted wardrobes, versatile second lounge area, and an outstanding luxurious main bathroom with freestanding-style bath and walk-in shower, while the upper level has a further two double bedrooms, one with an en-suite WC.

Externally, there is residents' parking to the front and permit parking on request, while the beautiful private and secure rear garden includes a flag stone patio area and feature timber decking with handy awning.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £159,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Comely Place, Falkirk Entrance hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Comely Place, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Comely Place, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Comely Place, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales