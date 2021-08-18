The cottage enjoys a secluded rural setting.

Falkirk property: Charming renovated 2-bedroom cottage with renewable heating system in lovely countryside setting

Set within a large rural plot close to the village of Slamannan, this delightful cottage enjoys stunning views of the Fannyside RSPB reserve and surrounding countryside.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 18th August 2021, 3:34 pm

Thoughtfully renovated and tastefully decorated throughout, the house is set on one level and comprises a bright porch, large hallway, lounge with feature fireplace, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, and two double bedrooms.

Of particular note is the heating system, which has been replaced with a renewable ground source heat pump system, while the property is fed from an on-site spring well that has been fully upgraded and refurbished.

Externally, a large gated driveway leads to a garage and car port providing ample parking, while the sizeable garden has a patio area to enjoy the views, as well as plenty of room for livestock or growing your own vegetables.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £210,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Fannyside Road, Slamannan

Front of property.

2. Fannyside Road, Slamannan

Main entrance.

3. Fannyside Road, Slamannan

Hallway.

4. Fannyside Road, Slamannan

Lounge.

Falkirk
