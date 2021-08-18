Falkirk property: Charming renovated 2-bedroom cottage with renewable heating system in lovely countryside setting

Thoughtfully renovated and tastefully decorated throughout, the house is set on one level and comprises a bright porch, large hallway, lounge with feature fireplace, kitchen, utility room, bathroom, and two double bedrooms.

Of particular note is the heating system, which has been replaced with a renewable ground source heat pump system, while the property is fed from an on-site spring well that has been fully upgraded and refurbished.

Externally, a large gated driveway leads to a garage and car port providing ample parking, while the sizeable garden has a patio area to enjoy the views, as well as plenty of room for livestock or growing your own vegetables.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £210,000, more details can be found HERE.

