Front of property.

Falkirk property: Beautifully presented and spacious 4-bedroom end-terrace townhouse in modern development with rural views

A flexible and stylish home set over three levels in a desirable family development in the village of Maddiston, with open grounds, playing areas and a countryside outlook.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 3:04 pm

The ground floor comprises entrance hall, living room, modern kitchen, and a WC; the first floor has three good sized bedrooms, and a family bathroom; while the upper level features a master bedroom with large dressing area and an en-suite shower room.

Externally, there are two allocated parking spaces, as well as low maintenance gardens to the front and rear, including a patio, store shed and raised planters.

On the market with Mov8 Real Estate for offers over £195,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Gannel Drive, Maddiston

Entrance hall.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales

2. Gannel Drive, Maddiston

Living room.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales

3. Gannel Drive, Maddiston

The living room has wood effect flooring and patio doors to the garden.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales

4. Gannel Drive, Maddiston

Living room.

Photo: Mov8

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 7