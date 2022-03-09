Front of property.

Falkirk property: Beautifully presented and spacious 4-bedroom detached family home, with modern décor and flooring throughout

This lovely house is set in a modern residential development in the popular village of Bonnybridge, a few miles west of Falkirk and ideally placed for amenities and transport links.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 9th March 2022, 3:07 pm

The accommodation is in prime condition and on the ground floor comprises entrance vestibule, spacious living room with box bay window, dining area with French doors to the rear garden, kitchen with breakfast bar, utility room, and modern WC, while the upper level features a master bedroom with built-in wardrobe and stylish en-suite shower room, a further two double bedrooms, flexible single bedroom, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property benefits from a two-car driveway at the front leading to an integral garage, while to the rear, an enclosed south-facing garden includes a lawn, paved patio area, and a raised wood deck.

On the market with MOV8 Real Estate for offers over £235,000, more details can be found HERE.

