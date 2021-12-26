Front of property.

Falkirk property: Beautifully presented 3-bedroom end terraced house is a great family home

Situated in a popular residential area of Stenhousemuir, this lovely house offers great space and flexibility both inside and out.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 26th December 2021, 4:00 pm

The ground floor accommodation comprises a welcoming hallway, bright and spacious living room with picture window which floods the room with natural light, generous sized dining kitchen with space for white goods and table and chairs, and a newly fitted family bathroom, while the upper level features two double bedrooms, one with en-suite WC, and a further single bedroom.

Externally, there is an area of lawn to the front, a driveway to the side which leads to a garage/workshop, and a large rear garden which is mainly grass.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £139,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir

Hallway.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir

Living room.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
Falkirk
Next Page
Page 1 of 5