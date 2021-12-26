Falkirk property: Beautifully presented 3-bedroom end terraced house is a great family home

The ground floor accommodation comprises a welcoming hallway, bright and spacious living room with picture window which floods the room with natural light, generous sized dining kitchen with space for white goods and table and chairs, and a newly fitted family bathroom, while the upper level features two double bedrooms, one with en-suite WC, and a further single bedroom.

Externally, there is an area of lawn to the front, a driveway to the side which leads to a garage/workshop, and a large rear garden which is mainly grass.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £139,995, more details can be found HERE.

1. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir Hallway. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Bruce Drive, Stenhousemuir Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales