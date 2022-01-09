Falkirk property: Beautifully maintained 4-bedroom detached bungalow with stunning modern luxury kitchen

Set on one level, the accommodation comprises welcoming vestibule, large front facing lounge, inner hall with three storage cupboards, outstanding German-made modern kitchen with high-quality units, integrated appliances and French doors to the garden, four good-sized bedrooms, two of which have modern en-suites, dining room, and a family bathroom.

Externally, to the front is a monoblock driveway for off-street parking and a low maintenance garden laid with stones, while to the rear is a large sunny garden with patio, decking steps to a tiered garden, shed and greenhouse.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £279,000, more details can be found HERE.

