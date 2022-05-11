Front of property.

Falkirk property: Beautiful features and original design give this 3-bedroom semi the 'wow' factor

A stunning and impeccably presented traditional family home that has undergone a comprehensive programme of modernisation which successfully marries contemporary styling with many period features.

By Gordon Holmes
Wednesday, 11th May 2022, 3:19 pm

Located to the north of Larbert, close to Kinnaird Village, the property is formed over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises welcoming hallway, dining room/formal lounge, dining sized kitchen, utility room, delightful orangery with glazed roof, and a bathroom with separate shower, while the upper level features a master bedroom with Juliet balcony overlooking the rear garden, a further two double bedrooms, and a three-piece family bathroom.

Externally, the property sits in a well-maintained garden to the front with driveway providing off-street parking, while the attractive rear garden offers a high degree of seclusion and privacy and access to a double garage.

On the market with Slater Hogg & Howison for offers over £340,000, more details can be found HERE.

