Falkirk property: Beautiful features and original design give this 3-bedroom semi the 'wow' factor

Located to the north of Larbert, close to Kinnaird Village, the property is formed over two levels, and on the ground floor comprises welcoming hallway, dining room/formal lounge, dining sized kitchen, utility room, delightful orangery with glazed roof, and a bathroom with separate shower, while the upper level features a master bedroom with Juliet balcony overlooking the rear garden, a further two double bedrooms, and a three-piece family bathroom.