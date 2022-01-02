Falkirk property: Beautiful extended and converted 3-bedroom semi-detached house in prestigious town centre location

Set over two levels, the ground floor accommodation comprises vestibule, spacious entrance hallway, beautifully presented lounge with feature log burning fire, lovely fitted kitchen with high quality units and appliances, wonderful extension featuring an open plan family and dining room with patio doors to a large decked area, and a WC.

The upper level features three double bedrooms all with fitted storage and high quality flooring, contemporary family bathroom with bath, separate shower and sink, and a separate WC, while a large floored attic offers a flexible space to use.

Externally, to the front there is an off-road parking space and detached wooden garage as well as a section of lawn, while the large mature rear garden includes a sizeable decked area.

On the market with Falkirk Homes Estate Agency for offers over £324,995, more details can be found HERE.

