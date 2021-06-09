Falkirk property: Beautiful and spacious traditional 2-bedroom ground floor apartment in prime town centre location

The property has been painstakingly upgraded internally with the modern touches combining with traditional period features such as high ceilings, wood panel bay windows, stained glass windows and stunning feature fireplace, to create a charming home.

The lovely accommodation comprises entrance hall, elegant front facing formal lounge, modern breakfasting kitchen, two very generous double bedrooms with integrated wardrobes, master with en-suite shower room, and a spacious modern bathroom.

Externally, there is excellent visitor and residents parking, well maintained front garden area, rear secure storage, and a private drying area.

On the market with Homes For You for offers over £198,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Underwood Court, Falkirk Entrance to flat. Photo: n/a Buy photo

2. Underwood Court, Falkirk Front door and hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

3. Underwood Court, Falkirk Main hall. Photo: n/a Buy photo

4. Underwood Court, Falkirk Lounge. Photo: n/a Buy photo