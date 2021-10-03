Falkirk property: Beautiful 5-bedroom detached villa in stunning condition with converted garage and landscaped garden

Internally, on the ground floor the property comprises entrance hall, lounge to the front, stunning kitchen with open plan family/dining room, utility room, WC, and a family room in the converted garage which is currently used as a home office and gym, while the upper level features four double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and two with en-suites, a fifth bedroom or study, and a modern family bathroom.
Externally, a double driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while the professionally landscaped rear garden has feature decking and patio areas, as well as artificial grass.
On the market with Home For You for offers over £375,000, more details can be found HERE.