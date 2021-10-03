Front of property.

Falkirk property: Beautiful 5-bedroom detached villa in stunning condition with converted garage and landscaped garden

This outstanding family home is located in the always popular Kinnaird Village development in Larbert and is a truly top class example of its type.

By Gordon Holmes
Sunday, 3rd October 2021, 4:19 pm

Internally, on the ground floor the property comprises entrance hall, lounge to the front, stunning kitchen with open plan family/dining room, utility room, WC, and a family room in the converted garage which is currently used as a home office and gym, while the upper level features four double bedrooms, all with fitted wardrobes and two with en-suites, a fifth bedroom or study, and a modern family bathroom.

Externally, a double driveway to the front provides off-street parking, while the professionally landscaped rear garden has feature decking and patio areas, as well as artificial grass.

On the market with Home For You for offers over £375,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Powlees Place, Larbert

Entrance hall.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

2. Powlees Place, Larbert

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

3. Powlees Place, Larbert

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales

4. Powlees Place, Larbert

Lounge.

Photo: n/a

Photo Sales
FalkirkLarbert
Next Page
Page 1 of 8