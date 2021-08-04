Falkirk property: Beautiful 4-bedroom detached house on generous plot with lovely sunny garden

Internally, the property has been well decorated throughout and is in truly walk-in condition, and on the ground floor comprises bright entrance hallway, WC, dual aspect lounge with bay window and feature wood burning stove, dining room, modern fitted kitchen, utility room, and sitting room/home office.

The upper level features a master bedroom with large en-suite bathroom, three further bedrooms, and a family bathroom.

Externally, the property sits in a generous plot with a large driveway leading to a detached double garage to the front, while the lovely sunny rear garden features a large patio area and an outbuilding with fire-pit and seating area.

On the market with Yopa for offers over £330,000, more details can be found HERE.

