Falkirk property: Attractive and beautifully presented 4-bedroom detached villa is a colourful delight

The flexible accommodation is formed over two levels and on the ground floor comprises entrance hallway, lounge, spacious living room, dining room with French doors leading to the garden, modern fitted kitchen, large storage cupboard, and a WC.

The upper level features a spacious landing with loft access and leads to four well-proportioned bedrooms, master with modern en-suite shower room, and a family bathroom.

Externally, a large driveway to the front provides parking for several cars, while there are lovely gardens to the front and rear with mature lawns, plants and shrubs.

On the market with Atrium Estate & Letting Agents for offers over £204,000, more details can be found HERE.

1. Belmont Avenue, Shieldhill Hall. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

2. Belmont Avenue, Shieldhill Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

3. Belmont Avenue, Shieldhill Lounge. Photo: n/a Photo Sales

4. Belmont Avenue, Shieldhill Living room. Photo: n/a Photo Sales