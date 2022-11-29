Falkirk home buyers may want to take a look at this dream North Queensferry property

Described as having one of Scotland’s most incredible living room views, the four-bedroom Taigh Na Rubha sits on the bank of the Firth of Forth, just metres away from the iconic landmarks Forth Bridge.

The new-build family home spans over 3994 square feet and is said to be perfect for those who lead luxury lifestyles – the southerly-facing property boasts four reception rooms, four bedrooms, and four bathrooms, as well as a large balcony, wraparound gardens, and generous private parking, including a double garage with a studio flat set above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Extending off the landing and one of the bedrooms, there is a large balcony that has a sunny, southerly-facing aspect and one of the “best and most photogenic” views of the Forth Bridge.

The house has an amazing view of the River Forth

The property is open to offers of over £925,000.

James Shipman, property manager of Thorntons Property Services, said: “This is a truly one-off property which must have one of the best views in the whole of the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“New-builds like this are always in demand but coupled with its stunning location, it is no surprise we have already had international inquiries into the property.

“The views are like no other, and it is a truly one-of-a-kind property. “Properties of this size within North Queensferry are always in demand but given its waterside location, we expect this beautiful family home to not be on the market for long.”

Advertisement Hide Ad